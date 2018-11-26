Cristiano Ronaldo enjoying life in Turin

Cristiano Ronaldo is enjoying life in Turin since his move from Real Madrid [Courtesy]

Cristiano Ronaldo is enjoying life in Turin. The five-time Balon d’Or winner became the fastest player in Juventus history to reach 10 goals in a debut season when he bagged against S.P.A.L on Saturday night.

It was the 33-year-old’s 16th appearance for the club and boy, what a way to do it.

Cristiano ran toward the corner flag to perform his trademark celebration and in a moment that will give you goosebumps, thousands of Juventus fans roared “SUIIIIIIII” as he performed the ‘Right Here, Right Now.”

He jumps in the air, points to his chest and then points toward the ground. I am here. I am the best. Ronaldo with his iconic 'SIIIIU' celebration [Couretsy]

Ronaldo later posted on Twitter, saying: “Happy to have helped the team on another important win!”

In terms of his contribution to the Juventus team, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward has been priceless. He has not only notched an impressive 10 goals in 16 games, but he has five assists to his name.

In the kindest way possible, Cristiano is a freak of nature and his medical results at new club Juventus back up that statement.

The striker’s physical state has been compared to a 20-year-old after results in his medical show that he has 7% body fat and an incredible 50% muscle mass, which is significantly better than his fellow professionals of that specific age group.

Not only that but the 33-year-old ran 33.98km at the World Cup, which was faster than anyone at the tournament. He just continues to smash records, despite his age.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s physical state has been compared to a 20-year-old after his Juve medical. Ronaldo now has 10 goals in the Serie A [Courtesy]

Will he play till he’s 40? I certainly think so judging by his current form.

