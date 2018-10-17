Harambee Starlets through to 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations as Equatorial Guinea disqualified
By Brian Ukaya:
207Wednesday, October 17th 2018 at 18:15 GMT +3 | Football
Kenya women’s football team is through to the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON).
This is after CAF disqualified Equatorial Guinea for fielding ineligible players on Wednesday.
Football Kenya Federation (FKF) had appealed against the country for fielding the players against Harambee Starlets in the last round of the qualifiers.
The much awaited showdown will take place from November 17 to December 1, 2018 in Ghana.
More to follow
Related Topics: Kenya women’s football 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations CAF
