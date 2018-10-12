SportPesa reveals why there is NO Mega Jackpot -weeks after Cosmas Korir won Sh208million

77 Friday, October 12th 2018 at 22:05 GMT +3 | Friday, October 12th 2018 at 22:05 GMT +3 | Football By Odero Charles:

Cosmas Korir, the new Mega jackpot winner during a past function in Bomet

Gaming firm SportPesa will not offer Mega Jackpot this weekend due to unavailability of competitive games.

A series of international matches are slated this weekend with Harambee Stars taking on Ethiopia on Sunday.

Contacted by Game Yetu on why there was NO Mega, Sportpesa responded: “The mega jackpot matches will not be available for gaming this week due to lack of enough competitive games following the international break.”

However, the firm added that other bets and midweek jackpot are available on their site.

Because international matches are non-competitive, one would easily predict the outcome of these matches.

SportPesa mega Jackpot started over again at Sh100 million after Cosmas Korir, a Cash Crops Director at West Pokot County pocketed Sh208, 733,619.