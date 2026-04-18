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Safaricom's Zuri on trial: Man in court over use of AI for customer care

By Kamau Muthoni | Apr. 18, 2026
Safaricom’s AI chatbot Zuri. [Courtesy, Safaricom PLC]

Investigator Chris Raven is suspected of murdering his wife in the film Mercy, released this year. He ends up being tried by Judge Maddox, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) system he created and strongly supported for handling crime.

The 90-minute thriller, which features Chris Pratt as the accused person and Rebecca Ferguson as the AI, portrays a futuristic criminal justice system. In it, the accused must reduce the “guilt score” assigned by the AI, set at 92 per cent, using text records, surveillance evidence and camera footage, to avoid instant execution by the so called  “mercy chair.”

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