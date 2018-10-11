You will not be charged at the gate for Kenya vs Ethiopia clash at Kasarani on Sunday

164 Thursday, October 11th 2018 at 12:53 GMT +3 | Thursday, October 11th 2018 at 12:53 GMT +3 | Football By Robert Abong'o:

Harambee Stars players applaud fans after a past match [Courtesy]

The African Cup of Nations qualifier between Kenya and Ethiopia scheduled for Sunday, October 14 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Nairobi will be free to watch.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Achesa, through a statement sent to the press, confirmed there will be no gate charges for the crucial clash in a bid to give the Harambee Stars all the support they deserve. Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Achesa [Courtesy]

Kenya are only three points away from making a dramatic return to the AFCON after a barren draw against Ethiopia at the Bahir Dar stadium on Wednesday.

Harambee Stars now only need one win against the Walya Antelopes on Sunday to all but secure qualification to the showpiece event in Cameroon next year.

With the draw leapfrogged Ghana in Group F to claim first sport.

Achesa, on his Twitter handle, called upon all football lovers to come out in large numbers on Sunday to support the national team.

“I call upon all football enthusiasts to come out in large numbers and join us in cheering on Harambee Stars this Sunday at the Kasarani Stadium in their return leg match against Ethiopia in the #AFCON2019 qualifiers match. #SimamaNaHarambeeStars,” he tweeted.

He also congratulated the team for the barren draw managed against Ethiopia.