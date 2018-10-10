Ethiopia 0 Kenya 0: Stars draw with Ethiopia in AFCON qualifier

By Brian Ukaya:

Kenya national team Harambee Stars settled for a 0-0 draw with Ethiopia in an AFCON qualifier match played at the Bahir Dar Stadium in Ethiopia.

Kenya had started off the first half stronger but they were unable to out-do the Ethiopians who had a tough defence.

Harambee Stars' last trip to Ethiopia was in the 2015 CHAN qualifiers where Kenya lost 2-0.

Kenya are three points away from making a return to the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

With Sierra Leone suspended, Harambee Stars, who last featured in the continental show-piece in 2004 now need to win against the Walya Antelopes in Sunday's return leg at Kasarani to secure a ticket to next year's finals in Cameroon with a game to spare.

Though Sebastiene Migné's men looked a bit intimidated by the hostile away crowd, they held their nerves to pick up a vital point which they badly needed.

