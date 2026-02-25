×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Japan PM Takaichi under pressure over gifts to MPs

By AFP | Feb. 25, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi answers questions from Yuichiro Tamaki, head of the Democratic Party for the People, during a plenary session of the House of Representatives in Tokyo on February 25, 2026. [AFP]

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was under pressure Wednesday after it emerged she gave congratulatory gift catalogues to lawmakers from her ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) following its landslide election victory this month.

More than 300 lawmakers were given the option to choose an item from the catalogue "as an expression of appreciation for their success at this very tough election", Takaichi wrote in a post on X, saying that no taxpayer money was used.

The revelation evokes a slush fund scandal that engulfed the LDP in 2023, sinking then-premier Fumio Kishida and fuelling voter anger that cost his successor Shigeru Ishiba's coalition a majority in both houses of parliament last year.

The news of the catalogues "could easily lead people to say, 'Prime Minister Takaichi, you too?'" Junya Ogawa, the leader of the main opposition Centrist Reform Alliance, said Tuesday.

"This is a new development in which she will be strictly held accountable," he wrote in a post on X.

Takaichi told parliament Wednesday that the cost of each gift, plus shipping costs and tax, was approximately 30,000 yen ($190) per person and was paid for by political funds from an LDP branch in Nara which she heads.

She said on X that she also hoped the lawmakers' gifts "would be of use in their future work as legislators".

Japan's political funding law stipulates that individuals cannot make donations to candidates for public office, but donations can be made by political parties, including their local chapters.

Bunshun Online, a web version of the weekly tabloid Shukan Bunshun, reported that the gift catalogue came from the well-known Kintetsu Department Store.

The store's website shows a range of catalogues. Customers can make an advance payment of 34,000 yen to send one of them to a friend, who then chooses an item inside, such as a bicycle, expensive crab meat or a stay at a luxury hotel.

Ishiba was criticised in March last year for allegedly handing out 100,000 yen's worth of gift certificates -- paid for using his own money -- to 15 first-term lower house members during a dinner. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi Takaichi Gifts To MPs Liberal Democratic Party Fumio Kishida
.

Latest Stories

India's Modi heads to Israel to 'strengthen cooperation'
India's Modi heads to Israel to 'strengthen cooperation'
World
By AFP
15 mins ago
Japan PM Takaichi under pressure over gifts to MPs
World
By AFP
25 mins ago
Trump claims Iran working on missiles that could hit US
World
By AFP
34 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why State is eyeing fresh airport deal with Adani
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Why State is eyeing fresh airport deal with Adani
Marathoner Kabuu secures Sh70M in matrimonial estate dispute
By Daniel Chege 1 hr ago
Marathoner Kabuu secures Sh70M in matrimonial estate dispute
Rogue police and goons spill blood despite Raila, Ruto peace pact
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
Rogue police and goons spill blood despite Raila, Ruto peace pact
Goons: The thin line between youth networks and gangs for hire
By Standard Reporter 1 hr ago
Goons: The thin line between youth networks and gangs for hire
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved