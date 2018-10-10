Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman slams 'laid back' van Dijk
Former Everton, now Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman has told Liverpool’s most expensive defender Virgil van Dijk to cut out silly mistakes as his team prepares to take on former World champions Germany in a UEFA Nations League clash on Saturday.
Koeman, who is still lamenting about the errors van Dijk made during his side’s 2-1 defeat to France in September, was not happy to see him commit a foul in the dying minutes of the game as Liverpool faced Manchester City at Anfield Road on Sunday.
The Dutch, face an uphill task this week – they host Joachim Lowe’s German machines on Sunday at the Johan Cruijff Arena before taking on Belgium in an international friendly three days later.
Seen on English news outlet Mirror by Game Yetu, Koeman explained the things he said to van Dijk after the loss to Les Bleus:
“I told Virgil within 30 seconds of the end of the game against France what I thought. I know him so well and that means I know where all his little faults are,” said Koeman.
He went on to reveal van Dijk’s biggest vulnerability, suggesting that he could use his strength better if he was not laid back on the pitch.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
“There are moments as a defender when you should be no more than three feet away from the striker you are marking. And, particularly in Van Dijk's case, because of the strength and power he has he is too laid back,” Koeman explained.
Koeman admitted van Dijk made a mistake – conceding a late penalty to Man City, only for them former African Player of the Year to extravagantly miss.
“When he arrived in our training camp, he could see from the look on my face that I was thinking about the foul he made when Liverpool played Man City on Sunday. The tackle cost his team a penalty and Virgil realised that he had made the wrong decision,” Koeman admitted.
He then gave the defender the benefit of doubt, saying he’s still his main man but would prefer him to improve a lot more.
“It will not affect his chances with me. He is still my main man, but I want him to get better,” he concluded.
It is Koeman who brought van Dijk (27) to the Premier League in 2016, signing him at Southampton for 13 million euros.
LATEST STORIES
Man United to miss out on Zinedine Zidane as top European club seeks his services
‘You don’t have to be captain to speak’- Pogba takes fresh swipe at Mourinho
Hazard once again hints at Real Madrid move
- Wakhu delivers in pure style and when it matters mostGolf 1 day ago
- Juve dismiss talk of Pogba returnFootball 9 hours ago
- How Mourinho and Pogba’s half-time exchange sparked Manchester United’s winFootball 1 day ago
- Swimming: Swimmers chase world championships slotsSports 10 hours ago
- Struggling European club sack coachFootball 15 hours ago
- Kiptanui, Ndiwa for Delhi Half MarathonAthletics 10 hours ago
- Rugby: Bankers ready to activate title defenceRugby 10 hours ago