Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman slams 'laid back' van Dijk

Wednesday, October 10th 2018

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman and defender Virgil van Dijk [Courtesy]

Former Everton, now Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman has told Liverpool’s most expensive defender Virgil van Dijk to cut out silly mistakes as his team prepares to take on former World champions Germany in a UEFA Nations League clash on Saturday.

Koeman, who is still lamenting about the errors van Dijk made during his side’s 2-1 defeat to France in September, was not happy to see him commit a foul in the dying minutes of the game as Liverpool faced Manchester City at Anfield Road on Sunday.

The Dutch, face an uphill task this week – they host Joachim Lowe’s German machines on Sunday at the Johan Cruijff Arena before taking on Belgium in an international friendly three days later.

Seen on English news outlet Mirror by Game Yetu, Koeman explained the things he said to van Dijk after the loss to Les Bleus:

“I told Virgil within 30 seconds of the end of the game against France what I thought. I know him so well and that means I know where all his little faults are,” said Koeman.

He went on to reveal van Dijk’s biggest vulnerability, suggesting that he could use his strength better if he was not laid back on the pitch.

“There are moments as a defender when you should be no more than three feet away from the striker you are marking. And, particularly in Van Dijk's case, because of the strength and power he has he is too laid back,” Koeman explained.

Koeman admitted van Dijk made a mistake – conceding a late penalty to Man City, only for them former African Player of the Year to extravagantly miss. Van Dijk fouled Sane in the dying minutes of the game [Courtesy]

“When he arrived in our training camp, he could see from the look on my face that I was thinking about the foul he made when Liverpool played Man City on Sunday. The tackle cost his team a penalty and Virgil realised that he had made the wrong decision,” Koeman admitted.

He then gave the defender the benefit of doubt, saying he’s still his main man but would prefer him to improve a lot more. Koeman signed van Dijk to Southampton in 2016 [Courtesy]

“It will not affect his chances with me. He is still my main man, but I want him to get better,” he concluded.

It is Koeman who brought van Dijk (27) to the Premier League in 2016, signing him at Southampton for 13 million euros.