I will use my winnings to change my community, says new jackpot winner

145 Thursday, October 4th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Thursday, October 4th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Sports By Farrel Ogolla:

Winner of two hundred and eight million Cosmas Korir at carnivore on 3/10/2018. [Beverlyne Musili, Standard]

The winner of the latest SportPesa mega jackpot plans to keep his money for at least six months as he figures out what to do with it.

Cosmas Korir, a cash crop director in West Pokot County, was yesterday unveiled by betting company SportPesa as the new member of the millionaires’ club.

An elated Korir also promised to use part of the money to bring change to his community.

The aspirant in last year’s elections lost the Konoin parliamentary seat in Bomet County on a Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) ticket.

Yesterday, however, he remained noncommittal on whether he would be making another stab at a political office, saying only time would tell.

It was all pomp and colour yesterday as a convoy of vehicles snaked their way along the busy streets of Nairobi to Carnivore grounds in Lang’ata.

Soon after getting to the grounds, everything came to a standstill, as everyone stood anxiously waiting for the man of the hour.

Winner arrival

Finally, the doors to a sleek black Mercedes Benz S-class were opened, signaling the arrival of the winner.

Korir stepped out to be received by jubilant crowds comprising his close friends and relatives. They cheered and clapped.

By that time, the reality that he had actually become a multimillionaire seems to have sunk, as even his looks seemed to have changed.

Korir won Sh208,733,619 SportPesa mega jackpot announced by the betting firm on Sunday.

He says he had been driving from Bomet to West Pokot when he was called to be informed of the win.

“I received the call when I was around Kapenguria and everything in me started shaking. I was forced to park my car for a while, I could not drive," said Korir.

He added: “After losing elections, most people saw me as a loser, but now I know they will see me differently. I will work for my people regardless of where I do it from,” he said.

According to the Finance Bill, 2018, which was passed by Parliament on September 20, all customer winnings on betting will attract 20 per cent taxation.

But SportPesa head of Consumer Care Emily Gachuki said the winner would get the whole amount. “As it stands, nothing will be deducted from the win, as we are still waiting on the Government’s directive on the tax,” said Ms Gachuki.

Korir is the fourth winner to walk away with the SportPesa jackpot.

In May last year, Samuel Abisai won the first jackpot of Sh221 million and one month later, three winners shared Sh115 million.

Also in attendance

Present at the ceremony yesterday was Gordon Ogada, who in February won the biggest amount in SportPesa history by taking home Sh230,742,881.

Ogada advised Korir to use the money wisely.

“I invested my money in real estate, but I can advise that you do not rush to buy houses in Nairobi since they could be brought down the next day,” said Ogada.