Premier League preview: Manchester City look to bounce back against Cardiff

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola [Courtesy]

Pep Guardiola will look for an immediate reaction from his Manchester City players when they travel to take on Cardiff City this coming Saturday (22 September) in the sixth round of the FA Premier League. Meanwhile, Watford will also be hoping to extend their excellent start to the campaign, while Arsenal welcome Everton to the Emirates Stadium.

Getting the ball rolling

Where should I be investing my money?

First up, Cardiff will be looking for their first league win of the season when current Premier League champions Manchester City come to town. The Welsh club have lost three games in a row and have picked up just two points from their opening five matches this term.

City, meanwhile, also come into this match on the back of a defeat, having lost 2-1 at home to Lyon in the UEFA Champions League this past week. The Citizens have not made a perfect start on the domestic front either and sit two points behind Liverpool and Chelsea at the top of the table.

Nevertheless, the champions come into this clash as the clear favourites to take the points. You can back City to win on the road at just 1.16, while Cardiff are all the way out at 23.00 to pick up their first league win of the season, according to the Oddsshark site.

City should have things all their own way and a 3-0 win for the visitors is priced at 7.00, meaning that a US$5 bet would lead to a US$35 payout. City are also at 1.72 to win to nil (without Cardiff scoring a goal) and 1.57 to score in both halves.

Watford look to extend solid start at Craven Cottage

Watford have been the surprise package of the early season and will hope to continue their run of form when they travel to take on Fulham. Watford have lost just one of their last six meetings with Fulham and after a blistering start to the campaign which sees them sit fourth, can come into this match brimming with confidence.

Fulham, meanwhile, will be looking to win consecutive home Premier League matches for the first time since April 2013. They beat Burnley 4-2 last time out in front of their own fans and goals could well be on the cards in this one as well.

And it is indeed home side Fulham who come in as the favourites to pick up the points. You can more than double your money by backing Fulham to win at 2.55, while Watford are only slightly higher at 2.90 – a draw would look to be the least likely result and is priced accordingly at 3.50.

Given their stunning start to the season we fancy Watford to pull off a win on the road, just like they managed at Burnley last month. A 2-1 win for the visitors is priced at 12.00, offering more than a ten-fold return on any investment.

Arsenal looking to make it five wins in a row

The signs are there that Arsenal’s players look to be responding to coach Unai Emery’s methods. After a slow start which saw the side lose to Manchester City and Chelsea, the Gunners have since won four games in a row, including netting three against both Cardiff and West Ham.

Everton, by way of comparison, appear to be struggling to adapt to life under Marco Silva. The Toffees have won just one of their opening five league games and lost 3-1 at home to West Ham last time out.

And it is Arsenal who come in as the favourites to make it five wins in a row. You can back the Gunners to take the points at just 1.44, while Everton are out at 7.50 to pick up their first away win of the season.

A 2-1 win for Arsenal comes in at 8.50, meaning that a US$5 bet would lead to a US$42.50 payout. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice in Arsenal’s 4-2 win over Vorskla in the Europa League this past week, and is at just 1.50 to get on the score sheet here – you can also back him at 3.00 to score two or more.

Premier League round 6 fixtures:

Saturday, 22 September

(2.55) Fulham x Watford (2.90); draw (3.50)

(3.00) Burnley x Bournemouth (2.50); draw (3.40)

(23.00) Cardiff City x Manchester City (1.16); draw (8.00)

(2.15) Crystal Palace x Newcastle United (3.75); draw (3.40)

(1.61) Leicester City x Huddersfield Town (6.50); draw (4.00)

(1.20) Liverpool x Southampton (17.00); draw (7.50)

(1.57) Manchester United x Wolverhampton Wanderers (6.50); draw (4.33)

(5.00) Brighton x Tottenham (1.75); draw (4.00)

Sunday, 23 September

(6.00) West Ham United x Chelsea (1.57); draw (4.50)

(1.44) Arsenal x Everton (7.50); draw (5.00)