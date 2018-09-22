USIU-A men and women’s teams chase points away in Mombasa against champions KPA

77 Saturday, September 22nd 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Saturday, September 22nd 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Basketball By Elizabeth Mburugu:

Equity Bank's "Hawk" Rose Apondi (left) and Nathalie Akinyi of KPA fight for ball possession in-search of Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League champion on Monday night, Feb 13, 2017. [PHOTO: JONAH ONYANGO/STANDARD]

Former Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) women’s premier league champions Equity Bank Hawks are out for a firm grip at the top of the women’s standings tomorrow when they take on Western Delight at United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) outdoor courts.

The 2016 winners are currently on top of the women’s standings with 36 points from 19 outings and a victory against Western Delight will see them secure slot in the playoffs. They will be looking to build on last weekend’s successful outings that saw them beat champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) 48-42 and KU Oryx 66-26.

The Hawks, who are seeking to reclaim the title they relinquished to KPA last season, have had a good run winning 18 ties and losing one match to the dockers in the first leg of the league away in Mombasa. Equity Coach David Maina said they will be out looking to play and improve in preparation for the upcoming Federation of International Basketball Association (FIBA) Africa Zone Five Club Championships set September 30-7 October Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

“We are using league matches to prepare for the club championships because we want to improve on last year’s performance. We have been improving with every match we play and I believe that the girls are ready for the challenge,” Maina said.

Western Delight will be looking to overcome Strathmore University Swords today while Eagle Wings will take on Foot Prints at the same venue.

Storms, second on the log, take on Masaku Sparks today in Nairobi whereas champions KPA host USIU-A Flames.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.