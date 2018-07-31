Kenyan athletes sleeping on the floor at Lagos International Airport Nigeria

By Odero Charles: Tuesday, July 31st 2018 at 23:21 GMT +3 | Athletics

Pictures of athletes scheduled to participate in the African Senior Athletics Championships sleeping on the floor at Lagos International Airport Nigeria have gone viral on social media.

According to reports, Kenyan team were forced to spend the night in Lagos on Monday, after failing to secure a connecting flight to Asaba, the hosting venue.

The team had also been held up for hours, sleeping on carpets, using their travelling bags as headrests with their bodies all wrapped to prevent them from freezing in the cold.

Some teams, such as Uganda, Morocco and Ivory Coast, had to spend two days at Lagos’ Murtala Mohammed International Airport after the organizers of the 2018 Africa Senior Championships got overwhelmed by the arriving visitors.

Athletes sleeping on the floor at Lagos International Airport Nigeria with one day to go before the start of the Africa senior athletics championships

With one day to go before the start of the event, many debates on social media raised questions about the various organizations that should be held accountable for the athletes circumstances.

