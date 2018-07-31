Kenyan athletes sleeping on the floor at Lagos International Airport Nigeria

77 Tuesday, July 31st 2018 at 23:21 GMT +3 | Tuesday, July 31st 2018 at 23:21 GMT +3 | Athletics By Odero Charles:

Pictures of athletes scheduled to participate in the African Senior Athletics Championships sleeping on the floor at Lagos International Airport Nigeria have gone viral on social media.

According to reports, Kenyan team were forced to spend the night in Lagos on Monday, after failing to secure a connecting flight to Asaba, the hosting venue.

Team Kenya at Lagos International Airport. What went wrong? pic.twitter.com/8L90XKicbw — JAPHETH OGILA (@JapthethOgila) July 31, 2018

The team had also been held up for hours, sleeping on carpets, using their travelling bags as headrests with their bodies all wrapped to prevent them from freezing in the cold.

Some teams, such as Uganda, Morocco and Ivory Coast, had to spend two days at Lagos’ Murtala Mohammed International Airport after the organizers of the 2018 Africa Senior Championships got overwhelmed by the arriving visitors.

With one day to go before the start of the event, many debates on social media raised questions about the various organizations that should be held accountable for the athletes circumstances.

Chaos in Nigeria ????????!



Over 300 athletes from 20 countries stuck at Lagos Airport & don’t know when they’ll head to Asaba for the African Senior Athletics Championships.



Nigeria has done a very POOR job with the organization of flights! Look at Team Uganda ????????! #Asaba2018 pic.twitter.com/u6VccK7jLh — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) July 31, 2018