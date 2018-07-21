De Gea sends powerful message to Manchester United fans about joining Real Madrid
David de Gea has ended thoughts of a move to Real Madrid - because of Manchester United fans.
The Spanish international is determined to rediscover his finest form when he returns to Old Trafford.
And the unwavering support from the fans has convinced him his future belongs in Manchester where he is expected to sign a new contract.
The Champions League winners are intent on signing a top class keeper - targeting Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois.
If Courtois - aged 26 - does head to Madrid it would effectively end any chance of 27-year-old De Gea becoming real’s No1.
Teammate Ander Herrera has revealed De Gea’s mindset ahead of his return for pre-season training next week.
“We have I think the biggest amount of fans in the world,” he said. “They are very loyal. “They have already shown that to him and he knows he’s going to get them back.
“I remember that difficult summer when everyone was talking about Real Madrid and he played the first game at Old Trafford and everyone was singing his name. “He told me ‘This is amazing - they are the best.’”.
De Gea has a year to run on his current deal - with an option for a second.
