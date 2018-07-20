Chager among drivers signed up for Hill Climb

The Chloride Exide-sponsored Hill Climb has attracted 50 competitors as organisers prepare for action on August 4.

Renowned rally drivers, established motorcycle and Quad riders will join hands in an event famous for high speeds on Uphill trends.

It is about the oldest form of motorsport that originated in France over 100 years ago.

Defending champion, Baldev Chager, whose Mitsubishi Evo10 set a time of 03mins:03 seconds on the course, is among the big names for the next round of the series. He will be joined by Karan Patel, second in last edition, in Mitsubishi Evo10 - 03:03 and Onkar Rai (Skoda Fabia - 03:05) among the rally drivers.

Motorcycle category will be headed by Anthony Nielsen, Francesco Chechini and Ben Spinks while Ian Duncan will defend the Buggy Class title he won last year.

Hill Climb is a unique sport, where each car and driver try to set the quickest time up the steep hills. Hill Climb allows a large variety of vehicles to compete, ranging from motorbikes, quads, buggies and modified rally cars.

Following the recent deal, Chloride Exide will be the title sponsors for the three rounds of the 2018 Hill Climb Competition beginning on August 4-5 then followed by similar events on September 22-23 and November 24-25. The events will be under the umbrella of the Rift Valley Motor Sports Club.

“The Powerlast brand brings to life the grit that Hill Climb events embody. We are happy to partner with Chloride Exide,” said Gurvir Bhabra, one of the organisers.