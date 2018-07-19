PHOTOS: FC Bayern launch a brilliant away kit for 2018/19 season

By Robert Nyanja: Thursday, July 19th 2018 at 13:05 GMT +3 | Sports
FC Bayern launches official away kit [Photo: Courtesy]

Bayern Munich have released their official away kit for the 2018/19 season and it looks brilliant.

The jersey is made by long-term jersey supplier Adidas and has introduced a totally new look for the club. The kit is mint-green with lilac stripes, a stylish polo neck and stitched armbands on the sleeves.

The new kit is available exclusively in all FC Bayern Fan Shops and Adidas for a period of seven days from today.

Here are the photos:

Arjen Robben was available for the launch [Photo: Courtesy]
Robert Lewandowski [Photo: Courtesy]
Thomas Muller [Photo: Courtesy]
Alaba, James and Hummels [Photo: Courtesy]
[ PHOTO : COURTESY ]
Kingsley Coman [Photo: Courtesy]
Alaba [Photo: Courtesy]
Coman [Photo: Courtesy]
Lewandowski [Photo: Courtesy]
Arjen Robben [Photo: Courtesy]
Bayern launch official away kit [Photo: Courtesy]
Bayern launch official away kit [Photo: Courtesy]
Alaba [Photo: Courtesy]
James Rodriguez [Photo: Courtesy]

 

