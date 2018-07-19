PHOTOS: FC Bayern launch a brilliant away kit for 2018/19 season

349 Thursday, July 19th 2018 at 13:05 GMT +3 | Thursday, July 19th 2018 at 13:05 GMT +3 | Sports By Robert Nyanja:

FC Bayern launches official away kit [Photo: Courtesy]

Bayern Munich have released their official away kit for the 2018/19 season and it looks brilliant.

The jersey is made by long-term jersey supplier Adidas and has introduced a totally new look for the club. The kit is mint-green with lilac stripes, a stylish polo neck and stitched armbands on the sleeves.

The new kit is available exclusively in all FC Bayern Fan Shops and Adidas for a period of seven days from today.

Here are the photos: Arjen Robben was available for the launch [Photo: Courtesy] Robert Lewandowski [Photo: Courtesy] Thomas Muller [Photo: Courtesy] Alaba, James and Hummels [Photo: Courtesy] [ PHOTO : COURTESY ] Kingsley Coman [Photo: Courtesy] Alaba [Photo: Courtesy] Coman [Photo: Courtesy] Lewandowski [Photo: Courtesy] Arjen Robben [Photo: Courtesy] Bayern launch official away kit [Photo: Courtesy] Bayern launch official away kit [Photo: Courtesy] Alaba [Photo: Courtesy] James Rodriguez [Photo: Courtesy]

