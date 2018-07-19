PHOTOS: FC Bayern launch a brilliant away kit for 2018/19 season
By Robert Nyanja:
349Thursday, July 19th 2018 at 13:05 GMT +3 | Sports
Bayern Munich have released their official away kit for the 2018/19 season and it looks brilliant.
The jersey is made by long-term jersey supplier Adidas and has introduced a totally new look for the club. The kit is mint-green with lilac stripes, a stylish polo neck and stitched armbands on the sleeves.
The new kit is available exclusively in all FC Bayern Fan Shops and Adidas for a period of seven days from today.
Here are the photos:
