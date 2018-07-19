Chelsea fans fear for the worst as Sarri leaves star out of pre-season squad

Maurizio Sarri named a 25-man-pre-season squad [Photo: Courtesy]

Chelsea boarded a plane to Australia on Wednesday for their pre-season tour ahead of the Premier League that is set to kick off in August.

Chelsea’s new manager named a 25-man squad for the pre-season and Kurt Zouma was a notable omission fueling more speculations over his future at Stamford Bridge.

The French international has not been playing for nine months following a cross-shaped ligament injury he picked up two years ago. Zouma impressed during his loan spell at Stoke City [Photo: Courtesy]

During his loan spell at Stoke City, the 23-year-old impressed but could not help hisside from relegation last season.

Jorginho has also been included in the squad after signing for the Blues from Napoli. Jorginho has also made the cut [Photo: Courtesy]

Here is the full squad that has travelled to Australia:

GOALKEEPERS: Marcin Bulka, Jared Thompson, Bradley Collins

DEFENDERS: David Luiz, Marcos Alonso, Emerson, Davide Zappacosta, Ola Aina, Michael Hector, Tomas Kalas, Fikayo Tomori

MIDFIELDERS: Jorginho, Cesc Fabregas, Danny Drinkwater, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Ross Barkley, Ethan Ampadu, Mario Pasalic, Kasey Palmer,

FORWARDS: Alvaro Morata, Tammy Abraham, Pedro, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Lucas Piazon, Charly Musonda,