Wenger says he regrets staying at Arsenal for 22 years
Arsene Wenger has said staying as Arsenal manager for nearly 22 years may have been the biggest mistake of his career and that he regrets sacrificing "everything" for the job.
The 68-year-old Frenchman, who was appointed in Oct. 1996, left the north London club at the end of last season after winning three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.
In an interview with French outlet RTL, Wenger said he will make a decision on his future "in the next few months".
When asked what the biggest mistake of his career was, Wenger said: "Perhaps staying at the same club for 22 years.
"I'm someone who likes new things, likes change. But I also like challenges. I was a little bit of a prisoner to my challenge each time."
Wenger admitted he was obsessed with ensuring Arsenal's success on the pitch, adding that sacrifices in his personal life were one the hardest parts of being a manager.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
"I regret having sacrificed everything I did because I realise I've hurt a lot of people around me," he added.
"I've neglected a lot of people. I've neglected my family, I've neglected many close ones. Deep down though, the obsessed man is selfish in his pursuit of what he loves. He ignores a lot of other things. But it's a bone to chase at the same time."
Wenger was also confident that former Arsenal players Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira, who are now pursuing coaching careers, have the qualities to succeed at the top level.
Vieira recently became Nice coach, while Henry, assistant to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez at the World Cup, has quit his Sky Sports punditry role to focus on becoming a manager.
However, Wenger warned the French pair of the sacrifices involved in following a coaching career.
"Often, I'm asked if Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira will be good managers and I always answer yes," he said.
"They have all the qualities; they are intelligent, they know football, they have excellent skill sets, but do they want to sacrifice what needs to be sacrificed to do only that? It's an obsession which bounces around your head day and night."
LATEST STORIES
“I regret lengthy Arsenal stay,” says Wenger
Juventus responds to Zidane’s return rumours
Rooney reveals the real reason he quit Everton for DC United
Denis Oliech lands City Hall post
Zidane eyes reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo in Juventus
Kylian Mbappe donates his World Cup earnings to charity
- Liverpool star who went from rags to riches Football 18 hours ago
- Redemption moment for K’Ogalo as they host YangaFootball 13 hours ago
- Juventus responds to Zidane’s return rumoursGossip & Rumours 2 hours ago
- Chelsea and Liverpool locked in transfer battle for Brazilian starGossip & Rumours 3 hours ago
- Chelsea keeper Courtois: Latest news on the best keeper at the World Cup moving to Real MadridFootball 15 hours ago
- Anderson leads locals at MastersGolf 13 hours ago
- Focus shifts to KCB Karen Masters tourneyGolf 1 day ago