Zinedine Zidane 'set for sensational return to Juventus' after walking away from Real Madrid job

345 Tuesday, July 17th 2018 at 16:31 GMT +3 | Tuesday, July 17th 2018 at 16:31 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018 By Mirror:

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly set to make a sensational return to Juventus. [Photo/Courtesy]

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly set to make a sensational return to Juventus as a sporting director.

The Frenchman resigned from his post as Real Madrid boss after last season following the club's third successive Champions League triumph.

Zidane would return to Turin 17 years after he left the club as a player in a then world record €77.5m move to Real Madrid.

Since retiring Zidane has worked upstairs at the Bernabeu before replacing Rafa Benitez in 2016 to oversee a spell of dominance in European football.

Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus: 5 reasons why the Portuguese leaving Real Madrid isn't that surprising Zinedine Zidane is reportedly set to make a sensational return to Juventus. [Photo/Courtesy]

Zidane would work alongside current sporting director Fabio Paratici, report Libertad Digital, with some labelling the role as a consultant.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Paratici currently works alongside Beppe Marotta, the general manager, and the pair worked together to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin in a £88m deal.

Should Zidane join Juventus, it would see him back working in conjunction with Ronaldo again with the pair aiming for a fourth successive European crown.

Zidane is revered by the Old Lady and their followers, having picked up the Ballon d'Or in 1998 during a five-year spell.

He made 209 appearances and scored 31 goals from 1996 to 2001, winning two Serie A titles.