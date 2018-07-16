REVEALED: Cristiano Ronaldo 'wanted to go elsewhere' but had to settle for Juventus

207 Monday, July 16th 2018 at 11:48 GMT +3 | Monday, July 16th 2018 at 11:48 GMT +3 | Football By Mirror:

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wanted to join Napoli after leaving Real Madrid - but had to settle for Juventus.

The Portuguese star will be unveiled by the Serie A champions on Monday after completing his £100million move.

But according to reports in Italy, he wanted to join Napoli who are now managed by former Real boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Ronaldo is believed to have phoned Ancelotti for advice on playing in Serie A.

But ultimately Napoli, who finished second behind Juventus last season, could not afford to sign the 33-year-old.

"Ronaldo had also been offered to Napoli," club president Aurelio De Laurentiis confirmed to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I called his agent, Jorge Mendes. We also formulated our offer and we would have paid Ronaldo with a percentage on the subsequent profits guaranteed by his arrival.