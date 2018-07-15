The winners of World Cup Golden Ball, Golden Boot, Golden Gloves announced

77 Sunday, July 15th 2018 at 22:01 GMT +3 | Sunday, July 15th 2018 at 22:01 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018 By AFP:

Luka Modric and Kylian Mbappe were named best player and best young player respectively Credit: Reuters

Croatia captain Luka Modric won the Golden Ball award for the World Cup's best player despite being on the losing side to France in a thrilling final in Moscow on Sunday.

Modric was named man-of-the-match three times in Croatia's seven games in Russia, but even the Real Madrid midfielder was powerless to stop France's firepower and the rise of 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward won the young player of the tournament award after scoring his fourth goal of the competition in the final, which France won 4-2.

Belgium captain Eden Hazard finished second in the running for the Golden Ball, with France's Antoine Griezmann, who also scored his fourth goal of the tournament in the final, coming third.

Belgium's Thibaut Courtois won the Golden Glove award for the best goalkeeper.

Despite Griezmann and Mbappe getting on the scoresheet, England's Harry Kane claimed the Golden Boot for his six goals