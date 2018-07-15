The winners of World Cup Golden Ball, Golden Boot, Golden Gloves announced

By AFP: Sunday, July 15th 2018 at 22:01 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Luka Modric and Kylian Mbappe were named best player and best young player respectively Credit: Reuters

Croatia captain Luka Modric won the Golden Ball award for the World Cup's best player despite being on the losing side to France in a thrilling final in Moscow on Sunday.

Modric was named man-of-the-match three times in Croatia's seven games in Russia, but even the Real Madrid midfielder was powerless to stop France's firepower and the rise of 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward won the young player of the tournament award after scoring his fourth goal of the competition in the final, which France won 4-2.

Belgium captain Eden Hazard finished second in the running for the Golden Ball, with France's Antoine Griezmann, who also scored his fourth goal of the tournament in the final, coming third.

Belgium's Thibaut Courtois won the Golden Glove award for the best goalkeeper.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Despite Griezmann and Mbappe getting on the scoresheet, England's Harry Kane claimed the Golden Boot for his six goals

Related Topics: Eden Hazard Luka Modric
LATEST STORIES
The winners of World Cup Golden Ball, Golden Boot, Golden Gloves announced
The winners of World Cup Golden Ball, Golden Boot, Golden Gloves announced
World Cup 2018 57 minutes ago
France 4 - 2 Croatia: Identity of World Cup pitch invaders REVEALED
France 4 - 2 Croatia: Identity of World Cup pitch invaders REVEALED
World Cup 2018 3 hours ago
France beat Croatia to win 2018 Fifa World Cup in Moscow
France beat Croatia to win 2018 Fifa World Cup in Moscow
World Cup 2018 3 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
France 4 - 2 Croatia: Identity of World Cup pitch invaders REVEALED
France 4 - 2 Croatia: Identity of World Cup pitch invaders REVEALED
World Cup 2018 3 hours ago
France beat Croatia to win 2018 Fifa World Cup in Moscow
France beat Croatia to win 2018 Fifa World Cup in Moscow
World Cup 2018 3 hours ago
Here's how much money the winner of World Cup, runners-up and 3rd place team will take home
Here's how much money the winner of World Cup, runners-up and 3rd place team will take home
Football 1 day ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES