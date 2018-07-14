Reason for the holes in Danny Rose's socks during England’s 2-0 defeat to Belgium

By Odero Charles: Saturday, July 14th 2018 at 19:58 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Why Danny Rose has holes in his socks as England face Belgium

Danny Rose was spotted playing with holes in his socks during England’s 2-0 defeat to Belgium, but do you know why?

There was no official explanation before Rose was replaced just at halftime when England was trailing Belgium 1-0.

Some speculated the holes - which were relatively round and in both socks - were designed to prevent cramps. There's no scientific evidence for that.

However, it turns out there is a very simple and logical reason behind it; since modern football socks are too tight, the holes are meant to relieve tension in the calf muscles and not restrict blood flow during the latter stages of games.

Gareth Bale and West Ham's Arthur Masuaku both showcased the look last season.

Belgium achieved their best World Cup finish as goals from Thomas Meunier and Eden Hazard secured a 2-0 victory over England in Saturday's third-place playoff in Saint Petersburg.

