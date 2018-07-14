Gor Mahia face Cecafa sanctions over medals snub

Gor Mahia refused to to take their bronze medals during yesterday's Kagame Cup closing ceremony [Photo: Courtesy]

Kenyan giants Gor Mahia face sanctions from Cecafa after they refused to take their bronze medals during yesterday's Kagame Cup closing ceremony at the National Stadium, in Dar es Salaam.

Gor who have had a number of problems at this year's regional tournament, finished third after seeing off Zanzibar's Jeshi la Kujenga Uchumi as Azam clawed Tanzanian Premier League champions Simba SC 2-1 to retain the title.

For successfully defending their trophy, Azam received Sh3M in prize money as Simba and Gor Mahia pocketed Sh2M and Sh1M respectively. But when time to award the teams came, K'Ogalo players blatantly refused to go on the medal stand for unknown reasons. They kept the guest of honors, the Tanzanian Minister of Sports and Speaker of the National Assembly waiting for over five minutes, forcing the organizers to call on the runners up.

The behavior didn't go well with Cecafa and according to a close source, the regional body is considering to punish Gor Mahia.

"Cecafa have been very disappointed with Gor Mahia's behavior during the tournament. They first refused the hotel allocated to them, declined to use the dressing room and on Friday refused to take the medals," the source told the Standard Sports. [ PHOTO : COURTESY ]

"We tried our best to convince them to accept the medals in vain. We cannot tolerate such behaviors. So, let them be ready to dance the music. Cecafa will have a briefing today to address the same.

"If it is all about cash money, we had requested their officials to give us the club's bank account to enable us wire the money directly.

“But up to now we haven't received them. We really don't know what's happening at Gor Mahia, a club that should be a role model to other teams."

When contacted Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr decline to comment on the matter. "I can't comment my friend," said Kerr.

