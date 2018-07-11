Mbappe’s brilliant response after being asked if he can beat Ronaldo to Ballon d’Or

349 Wednesday, July 11th 2018 at 16:12 GMT +3 | Wednesday, July 11th 2018 at 16:12 GMT +3 | Football By Robert Nyanja:

Mbappe has been brilliant for France at this summer's World Cup [Photo: Courtesy]

Kylian Mbappe gave a frank response when he was asked if he can beat Cristiano Ronaldo to the Ballon d’Or this season.

The 19-year-old has been remarkably brilliant for France at this summer’s World Cup and has drawn much attention after leading his side to the finals.

For over 10 years, the Ballon d’Or has been a contest for two footballers namely Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Mbappe gave a brilliant response when asked if he can win the Ballon d'Or this summer [Photo: Courtesy]

Presumably, Ronaldo and Messi are approaching senior phases of their careers and the baton has to be passed to someone of their own kind.

Mbappe, Mohamed Salah among other top footballers have been tipped to challenge Ronaldo and Messi for the Ballon d’Or. Ronaldo has won the Ballon d'Or five times [Photo: Courtesy]

The French youngster was recently asked if he thinks he can beat Ronaldo to the prestigious trophy, and had a candid response.

Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.

‘I couldn't care less about that,’ Mbappe told TF1.

‘I want the World Cup. I want to sleep with it.

‘I wasn't born in 1998, so I have never seen people on the Champs-Elysees celebrating. I am going to give everything in this final. We will kill ourselves on the pitch to finish the job.’ He added.

Answer the question below for your chance to win an original #WorldCup jersey

**When was the last time England faced Croatia in a major tournament and what was the result?**