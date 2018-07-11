Mbappe’s brilliant response after being asked if he can beat Ronaldo to Ballon d’Or
Kylian Mbappe gave a frank response when he was asked if he can beat Cristiano Ronaldo to the Ballon d’Or this season.
The 19-year-old has been remarkably brilliant for France at this summer’s World Cup and has drawn much attention after leading his side to the finals.
For over 10 years, the Ballon d’Or has been a contest for two footballers namely Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
Presumably, Ronaldo and Messi are approaching senior phases of their careers and the baton has to be passed to someone of their own kind.
Mbappe, Mohamed Salah among other top footballers have been tipped to challenge Ronaldo and Messi for the Ballon d’Or.
The French youngster was recently asked if he thinks he can beat Ronaldo to the prestigious trophy, and had a candid response.
‘I couldn't care less about that,’ Mbappe told TF1.
‘I want the World Cup. I want to sleep with it.
‘I wasn't born in 1998, so I have never seen people on the Champs-Elysees celebrating. I am going to give everything in this final. We will kill ourselves on the pitch to finish the job.’ He added.
