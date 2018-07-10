Deschamps brands former teammate Henry “enemy” ahead of Belgium clash

Didier Deschamps at a training ground. [Photo/Courtesy]

Thierry Henry has been told he will be the “enemy” of France in their World Cup semi-final against Belgium.

Didier Deschamps, coach of Les Bleus, played alongside Henry on the way to the French winning the trophy as hosts 20 years ago.

On Tuesday night here in St Petersburg, Henry will serve as assistant to Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez as they face his homeland for a place in Sunday's final against England or Croatia.

Deschamps said: “When you go to a club abroad and play one from your own country, you are part of the enemy team. This time it is much higher. He is on the bench and facing his home nation.

“But he did know that from the time he became an assistant to Martinez. That can happen.

“I'm pleased for him, he's somebody I appreciate. We played as team-mates. He jumped on the right train — he did a lot of great things after, for club and the national team.

“It is a difficult situation. It is not easy for him.”

France are undefeated in this World Cup, winning four of their five games so far. They were impressive in beating Argentina 4-3 in last weekend’s quarter-final.

But Deschamps warned his men they will have their work cut out to beat lightning-quick Belgium after their shock win over Brazil.

“They played a great game against Brazil with a specific game plan.” He said. “Will they do something different against us? Probably. The biggest difference is the Belgium team is geared forward.

“When they did get the ball, this Belgium team is able to perform. They attack very fast. I have made sure my players are prepared for any scenario.” Henry celebrates with skipper Vincent Kompany as Belgium beat Brazil to reach the semis. [Photo/Courtesy]

Meanwhile, Roberto Martinez outlined the importance of Henry – describing him as the missing piece of the Belgian jigsaw.

“The last two years, he brought something we didn't have," said the former Swansea, Wigan and Everton boss. "My staff have been together for 12 years but we didn't have any international experience, the know-how of winning a World Cup and knowing how to perform in the highest moment.

“Thierry brings that calmness and the understanding of going into the unknown.

"With Belgium we can't follow the path of another generation who have won the World Cup but he brings that elite knowledge. He's a coach whose dedication and attention to detail has been very important. He's the perfect missing piece for us and our technical staff.”