Kabarak Half marathon: Kabarak race registration deadline set for Friday
Registration deadline set for Friday
Organizers of the second edition of the Kabarak University Half Marathon have rescheduled the registration deadline of athletes to Friday 5pm.
The registration was initially set for Saturday morning, just before the race, which will begins at Mogotio and ends at the university.
This year's theme is ‘Running from the Northern to the Southern Hemisphere to support needy students’.
Race coordinator James Cheruiyot said they want to avoid any hiccups that may force them to accommodate late entries.
“In order to avoid any problems that could result in any form of delays from any participant, we have decided to end registration of athletes on the eve of the road race and draw a final list on Saturday morning,” said Cheruiyot. [Ben Ahenda]
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
LATEST STORIES
Cricket: Kenyans out to stamp authority against Tanzania
Volleyball: Kenya withdraws junior team to Algeria
Athletics: Kenyan hunt for gold kicks off in Tampere, Finland
Russia: Putin invites side for talks after exit
The truth about video showing Brazil fans throwing stones at national team bus
Croatia: Super ‘WAG’ president Kolinda has last laugh
- Ex-Barca coach to take over as new Spain managerGossip & Rumours 14 hours ago
- Kagame Cup: Gor Mahia to face Azam in tomorrow’s semifinalFootball 22 minutes ago
- Croatian Football Federation fire assistant coach World Cup 2018 1 hour ago
- Sophia the robot meets Cristiano Ronaldo for the first timeSports 6 days ago
- Kagame Cup Champions Azam beat Rayon Sports to secure a semifinal date with Gor Mahia on WednesdayFootball 6 hours ago
- ‘He should have played on,’ Ramos speaks, hits back on Salah injurySports 1 month ago
- Cristiano Ronaldo reveals when he will retire Football 1 month ago