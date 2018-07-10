Kabarak Half marathon: Kabarak race registration deadline set for Friday

By Ben Ahenda:

Registration deadline set for Friday

Organizers of the second edition of the Kabarak University Half Marathon have rescheduled the registration deadline of athletes to Friday 5pm.

The registration was initially set for Saturday morning, just before the race, which will begins at Mogotio and ends at the university.

This year's theme is ‘Running from the Northern to the Southern Hemisphere to support needy students’.

Race coordinator James Cheruiyot said they want to avoid any hiccups that may force them to accommodate late entries.

“In order to avoid any problems that could result in any form of delays from any participant, we have decided to end registration of athletes on the eve of the road race and draw a final list on Saturday morning,” said Cheruiyot. [Ben Ahenda]

