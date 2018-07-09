Philippe Coutinho 'wanted by Paris Saint-Germain for £240million' despite Financial Fair Play investigation

Philippe Coutinho (L) and Neymar (R) in the past World Cup match. [Photo/Courtesy]

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly prepared to pay £240million to lure Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona.

The Brazilian only joined the La Liga champions last January for £142m and has settled in well at the Nou Camp.

But the French side are desperate to win the Champions League - and keep their star asset Neymar happy.

The Brazil icon is believed to be unhappy in Paris and has reportedly demanded reinforcements for next season.

And according to Barcelona-based newspaper Mundo Deportivo , PSG want to reunite Neymar with his countryman.

The report claims PSG have yet to contact Barcelona directly, instead making the offer to Coutinho's agent.

The former Anfield star has a release clause of £350m but Barcelona are highly unlikely to sell.

PSG remain at the centre of an investigation by UEFA after they spent almost £400m on Neymar and Kylian Mbappe last summer.

The French side could sell Mbappe to Real Madrid if Cristiano Ronaldo decides to leave the Bernabeu for Juventus.

The Portuguese star has reportedly already agreed terms with the Italian champions and could bring an end to his nine-year stay at Real.