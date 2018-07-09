Philippe Coutinho 'wanted by Paris Saint-Germain for £240million' despite Financial Fair Play investigation
Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly prepared to pay £240million to lure Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona.
The Brazilian only joined the La Liga champions last January for £142m and has settled in well at the Nou Camp.
But the French side are desperate to win the Champions League - and keep their star asset Neymar happy.
The Brazil icon is believed to be unhappy in Paris and has reportedly demanded reinforcements for next season.
And according to Barcelona-based newspaper Mundo Deportivo , PSG want to reunite Neymar with his countryman.
The report claims PSG have yet to contact Barcelona directly, instead making the offer to Coutinho's agent.
Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.
The former Anfield star has a release clause of £350m but Barcelona are highly unlikely to sell.
PSG remain at the centre of an investigation by UEFA after they spent almost £400m on Neymar and Kylian Mbappe last summer.
The French side could sell Mbappe to Real Madrid if Cristiano Ronaldo decides to leave the Bernabeu for Juventus.
The Portuguese star has reportedly already agreed terms with the Italian champions and could bring an end to his nine-year stay at Real.
LATEST STORIES
Former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique named as new Spain coach
Manchester United 'linked with shock move for Barcelona star'
2018 World Cup: France and Belgium meet in highly anticipated semi-final clash
Retired French striker is now a member of the Belgian coaching staff
Revealed: Why Ronaldo wears long-sleeve shirts
Ex-Barca coach to take over as new Spain manager
- Cristiano Ronaldo transfer to Juventus takes a new twistFootball 5 hours ago
- Former Arsenal star arrested in LondonFootball 23 hours ago
- PSG plotting £240million move for Barcelona star to appease NeymarGossip & Rumours 3 hours ago
- Kenya too good for Rwanda: Kenyans show no respect for their hostsCricket 16 hours ago
- Manchester United 'linked with shock move for Barcelona star'Football 1 hour ago
- Football: Ulinzi force late equaliser against Kariobangi SharksFootball 16 hours ago
- 2018 World Cup: France and Belgium meet in highly anticipated semi-final clashWorld Cup 2018 1 hour ago