Picture inside VAR studio shows referees for England's clash with Sweden are watching more than just football

345 Sunday, July 8th 2018 at 09:30 GMT +3 | Sunday, July 8th 2018 at 09:30 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018 By Mirror:

VAR Studio. [Photo/Courtesy]

VAR hasn't been out the news for the entirety of this World Cup.

Of course, it is the first time it has been used during the major tournament, and it continues to split opinion among football traditionalists and those keen to see modern technology implemented on the beautiful game.

We've seen VAR being used correctly this summer, with referees waiting to get the opinion of another set of eyes before making a game-changing decision.

But we've also seen referees seemingly continue to make wrong decisions, even after referring to VAR, or overlook the system altogether in favour of their own instinct.

The bottom line is as long as human beings are involved in the process of making decisions on contentious passages of play, things will always be debated.

Ahead of England's World Cup quarter-final clash with Sweden, BBC showed the inside of the VAR studio where no fewer than six officials were keeping track of the action.

In front of them sat a number of screens showing all angles of the match.

Of course the game hadn't kicked off at this point, but the image provided a good idea as to what the referees keep track on throughout the game.

Above all else it showed that there is simply nothing that can be missed, given the fact that every blade of grass is caught on camera.

But it also showed that the referees keep an eye on more than just the action on the picture, with an image of a fan in the stands apparent on one of the screens.

Of course the referees haven't specific tuned into this, they merely have access to every camera inside the stadium, like the director, who choses which one will be shown to BBC viewers at any given time.

But it's safe to say Big Brother is very much watching football meaning issues off the pitch, including those in the dugout, can certainly be looked back on.