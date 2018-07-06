Brazil vs Belgium line-ups revealed

By Mirror: Friday, July 6th 2018 at 20:25 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Brazil. Belgium. Expect fireworks.

This promises to be the highlight of the quarter-finals as two of the remaining heavyweights collide in Kazan.

Brazil, buoyed by the likes of Neymar, Philippe Coutino and Roberto Firmino, are the favourites to progress to the last four.

But few would bet against Belgium (with the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard), who staged an incredible 3-2 comeback win over Japan in the last-16.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

So, who will win - and who will go home?

Follow all the drama as it unfolds

STARTING TEAMS

The Belgium lineup is in:

Two changes from Roberto Martinez - Marouane Fellaini and Nacer Chadli start.

Out go Carrasco and Dries Mertens.

Kevin de Bruyne moves further forward.

Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen; Meunier, Fellaini, Witsel, Chadli; De Bruyne, Hazard; Lukaku

Brazil squad:

Two changes: the suspended Casemiro and Filipe Luis out, fit-again Marcelo and Fernandinho are in.

Brazil: Alisson; Fagner, Silva, Miranda, Marcelo; Paulinho, Fernandinho, Coutinho; Willian, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar.

