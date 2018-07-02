Croatia beat Denmark 3-2 in a penalty shootout to reach the quarter-finals

By Reuters: Monday, July 2nd 2018 at 00:44 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Croatia win penalty shootout to reach quarter-finals

Croatia beat Denmark 3-2 in a penalty shootout to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup on Sunday after the round of 16 clash finished deadlocked at 1-1 after 90 minutes and extra time at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

Croatia's Luka Modric had the chance to send his team into a quarter-final against hosts Russia with a penalty four minutes from the end of extra time but Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel dived to his left to save the spot kick.

A dramatic start with two goals in the first four minutes promised a full-blooded contest to decide who would meet Russia in Sochi on Saturday after the hosts beat Spain on penalties in Sunday's early game.

Denmark went ahead after 57 seconds when Mathias Jorgensen scuffed the ball over the line off the foot of goalkeeper Danijel Subasic but Mario Mandzukic had the Croats back on terms with an equally scrappy finish three minutes later.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

The remainder of the contest failed to live up to the frenetic start with the physical Danes successfully nullifying the threat of the Croatian midfield that lit up the group stage of the tournament.

Related Topics: Croatia beat Denmark World Cup
LATEST STORIES
Will it be sleek France versus dark arts?
Will it be sleek France versus dark arts?
World Cup 2018 49 minutes ago
Fans write song for Cameroon-born Swiss player Breel Embolo
Fans write song for Cameroon-born Swiss player Breel Embolo
World Cup 2018 52 minutes ago
Diego Maradona is being paid Sh1.3m per game by Fifa at the World Cup
Diego Maradona is being paid Sh1.3m per game by Fifa at the World Cup
World Cup 2018 55 minutes ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Kamau keeps his cool to lift blind charity golf title as Oluoch back to his winning ways at Nyali Club
Kamau keeps his cool to lift blind charity golf title as Oluoch back to his winning ways at Nyali Club
Golf 1 hour ago
Spain superstar announces retirement after shock defeat to Russia
Spain superstar announces retirement after shock defeat to Russia
World Cup 2018 2 hours ago
Fans write song for Cameroon-born Swiss player Breel Embolo
Fans write song for Cameroon-born Swiss player Breel Embolo
World Cup 2018 52 minutes ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES