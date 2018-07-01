A coach who has turned the lives of many students into professional basketballers

By Ben Ahenda:

When he is walking alone in one of the busiest streets of Nakuru town, he might be mistaken to be hawker.

This is because of his down-to earth lifestyle and attitude that has earned him respect across different generations for the past two decades.

It is until you watch him do the work he knows best is when you will see the seriousness in him and how crucial he is to the young boys he has mentored to become worthy citizens.

That is Richard Kanda, the workaholic veteran Nakuru Basketball Club Head Coach of the self-sponsored club that takes part in the Kenya Basketball Federation National Division One Basketball League.

He does his work at Menengai High School, the home ground of his team.

Kanda is respected for churning out basketball talents in the South Rift region who have ended up plying their trade in respected professional basketball leagues in the United States of America and Africa besides those that are taking part in the Kenya Basketball Federation Premier and National Division One Leagues.

And when he is seen giving stern instructions to players in training sessions, he could be mistaken to be a bully, but in the real fact the stone face in him has resulted in molding some of the best talents in the region.

“It is a call to do this work as it is entire a voluntary service to these players who do not earn any allowances since we are a self-sponsored-club,” Kanda told Standard Sports.

Some of the players who have benefited from his work are Nicholas Anyang’ Kuon (US), James Ngeche (Ulinzi), Willice Ochieng’(Kisumu Lakeside), Michael Kariuki (Uganda Warriors) and Ariel Okal (Kenya Ports Authority and currently in Mauritius) and Babu Ongoro (Strathmore University), among the others.

Kariuki has since graduated to become one of the most accomplished referees who officiate different tournaments in the region.

Although most of these players start their career when still students in their respective schools, it is passion for the game that makes them advance their careers as professionals in different parts of the world and has propelled them to fame.

“These players have a passion in the sport and it is a measure we instill in them at a teenage so that they also become good citizens on their own when competing for greener pastures in different environments,” Kanda said.

While asked why he spends most of his time in a sport that has no returns, Kanda said it is a call that has driven him to assist the young students to harness their talents while at the same time keep them busy away from different societal problems.

“There are no meaningful earnings for me and the players in this work save for the love and passion for the game,” he stated.

And how did earn his skills?

That all started when he was a player at Nakuru Posta and later Nakuru Railways before he finally played for Nakuru Club where he retired and ventured into coaching in the late nineties.