Turbo-charged Mbappe slays Messi’s Argentina

Kylian Mbappe struck a magnificent double as France stormed into the quarterfinals of the 2018 Fifa World Cup with 4-3 win over Argentina at the Kazan Arena.

Substitute Sergio Aguerro pulled a goal back late on to set up a grand finish, which in the end was not enough to prevent Lionel Messi and company exiting the World Cup at the Round of 16 stahe.

Antoine Griezmann gave the French the lead from the spot before Argentina pulled level with a stunning finish from Angel di Maria in the 41st minute.

The French, who have not lost to South American opposition at the FIFA World Cup in 40 years went behind to a Gabriel Ivan Mercado poke in the 48th.

However, Didier Deschamps met struck back with a rising sliced shot from Benjamin Pavard nine minutes later to pave way for an impressive Mbappe to drill home twice in a space of four minutes.

France’s performance at Group stages had raised questions on whether they were ready to hit the right notes at this World Cup.

The answer was there at the Kazan Arena for all to see.

Albeit helped by an Argentinian side so dependent on Barcelona star Messi, Deschamps’ men went a distance to answering the question of their readiness to scale the height their talent so much promises.

It took the spark of 19-year-old Mbappe to set of the tinderbox.

In the 11th minute, the boy with Cameroonian heritage picked up a loose ball after Ever Banega and Nicolás Tagliafico tangled deep in France’s territory- bombed through the middle before drifting to the right of Marcos Rojo.

The sheer power of the surging Mbappe wrought terror on Rojo’s face and the only way to curtail him was to bring him down.

It was an easy decision for Iranian referee Alireza Faghani from which Griezmann gave Franco Armani a chance from 12 yards.

Argentina steadied themselves from the early setback but were kept at an arms-length by the French midfield marshaled by Paul Pogba.

Somehow, Jorge Sampaoli charges found a way back leveling scores in the 41st in stunning fashion through di Maria.

Pavard, who had a torried time handling Di Maria glanced away Messi’s corner but the Argentines quickly shut it down before nudging the ball to Di Maria.

The PSG man took a touch before whipping into the top corner of a flapping Hugo Lloris.

Diego Maradona watching from the VIP box was once again in a jolly mood, punching the air but without the middle fingers sticking out as it was against Nigeria.

The 2014 finalists rattled the Frenchmen on resumption by taking the lead in the 48th minute.

Di Maria ran rings around Stuttgart’s Pavard who tugged his shirt to concede a free-kick.

Banega’s clipped in freekick dropped to Messi after a slight knock-on from Pogba at the right flank.

The little man turned and shot only for his effort to skim off Mercado’s boot to wrong-foot Lloris.

Enter Mbappe.

Pogba zipped through the centre before laying wide the ball to Lucas Hernandez who fizzes a cross into the box.

Blaise Matuidi’s shot ricocheted off a forest of legs and ball broke to Mbappe who took a touch before drilling under goalkeeper Armani in the 64th minute.

The French were buzzing, and four minutes later Mbappe was back for another bite of the cherry.

Giroud playing at the tip of France 4-3-3 set up picked up the ball after a well-worked move and held it up long enough to allow charging Mbappe to arrive.

The ball had been laid on the platter and all Mbappe needed to do is lap it, which he did astutely.

Was there to be a response - at least from Messi? Images of a sullen Messi flashed on large screens inside the stadium suggested otherwise.

Manchester City’s Aguerro did pull a goal back, but the grandstand finish would not materialize and Argentina were out.