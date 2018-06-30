Chelsea reject £50m Willian offer from Barcelona

Willian playing for Brazil vs Serbia [Photo: Courtesy]

Chelsea have rejected a £50m bid for Willian from Barcelona with Manchester United also keen to land the Brazilian.

The La Liga champions want the 29-year-old to add depth to their attack after the departure of Andres Iniesta.

Willian could link up with compatriot Philippe Coutinho, with the pair both starting for Tite's Brazil at the World Cup.

The Mail believe the Blues have dismissed the offer, but the Blaugrana could return, with Manchester United also said to be interested. The Chelsea star is wanted by Barcelona and Man United [Photo: Courtesy] The Blues star fell out with Antonio Conte last season [Photo: Courtesy]

Willian's representatives have held talks in Barcelona, though there is no hint that Chelsea are willing to cash in on the player yet.

Antonio Conte's future will play heavily into Willian's desire to leave, with the player furious at being omitted from the FA Cup final line-up.

Conte and William in a past match [Photo: Courtesy]

He posted a picture of the side celebrating the win over Manchester United, but blocked Conte with trophy emojis.

Replacing Conte with Maurizio Sarri could convince Willian to stay in London.