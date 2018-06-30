Chelsea reject £50m Willian offer from Barcelona
Chelsea have rejected a £50m bid for Willian from Barcelona with Manchester United also keen to land the Brazilian.
The La Liga champions want the 29-year-old to add depth to their attack after the departure of Andres Iniesta.
Willian could link up with compatriot Philippe Coutinho, with the pair both starting for Tite's Brazil at the World Cup.
The Mail believe the Blues have dismissed the offer, but the Blaugrana could return, with Manchester United also said to be interested.
Willian's representatives have held talks in Barcelona, though there is no hint that Chelsea are willing to cash in on the player yet.
Antonio Conte's future will play heavily into Willian's desire to leave, with the player furious at being omitted from the FA Cup final line-up.
Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.
He posted a picture of the side celebrating the win over Manchester United, but blocked Conte with trophy emojis.
Replacing Conte with Maurizio Sarri could convince Willian to stay in London.
LATEST STORIES
Ronaldo taunted by Uruguay boss Tabarez ahead of World Cup last-16 clash
English club goes broke, can’t even afford FREE transfers!
Diego Maradona embroiled in more controversy as he upsets Mexico
Argentina: Killer fans stalk Caballero family
TV hosts suspended for racist gestures
- Woman dies after World Cup goal celebration World Cup 2018 14 hours ago
- Africa’s ‘step back’ in worst World Cup outingWorld Cup 2018 12 hours ago
- English club goes broke, can’t even afford FREE transfers!Football 1 hour ago
- Fellaini signs new United contract to end speculation over futureFootball 17 hours ago
- Video Assistant Referee: VAR added drama and suspenseWorld Cup 2018 12 hours ago
- Tunisia: Back keeper wins Man of the MatchWorld Cup 2018 12 hours ago
- Chelsea reject £50m Willian offer from Barcelona Gossip & Rumours 2 hours ago