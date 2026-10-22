Nairobi to host inaugural African women's heart health symposium

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Every October, Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month highlights the importance of recognizing and responding to one of the leading causes of death worldwide.

Unlike a heart attack, which usually occurs when blood flow to the heart is blocked, sudden cardiac arrest results from an electrical malfunction that causes the heart to stop beating unexpectedly.

While the campaign focuses on public awareness and the need for swift intervention, cardiovascular health remains an equally pressing concern for women in Africa, where unique risk factors and pregnancy-related complications can contribute to delayed diagnosis and treatment.

Against this backdrop, Nairobi will host the inaugural African Women’s Heart Health Symposium on Saturday, October 24, bringing together medical experts, policymakers and health advocates to address the growing burden of cardiovascular disease among women across the continent.

Cardiovascular specialists, obstetricians, gynaecologists and other healthcare professionals expected to explore strategies for improving prevention, early diagnosis and treatment.

Organized by the Kenya Cardiac Society (KCS) in collaboration with the Association of Progressive Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (APOG), the meeting will be held under the theme “Mapigo ya Moyo, The Heartbeat of the African Woman,” with the tagline, “Because Every Heartbeat Deserves to Be Heard.”

The organizers say the initiative seeks to draw attention to women-specific cardiovascular risks that are frequently overlooked, potentially leaving patients vulnerable to delayed diagnosis and inadequate care.

The discussions will examine how women’s cardiovascular health changes throughout their lives, from the reproductive years and pregnancy to menopause and old age.

Among the conditions expected to feature prominently are hypertension, rheumatic heart disease, heart failure and cardiovascular complications associated with diabetes and obesity.

Pregnancy-related conditions will also be a key focus. Pre-eclampsia and gestational diabetes, for instance, can indicate an increased risk of developing cardiovascular disease later in life, highlighting the importance of continued medical monitoring after childbirth.

The symposium will seek to strengthen collaboration between cardiovascular specialists and maternal healthcare providers, enabling earlier identification of risk factors and more effective referrals for women requiring specialized care.

It will also examine the need for African-centred clinical data to improve understanding of cardiovascular disease among women on the continent. Strengthening practical referral systems will be another priority, particularly in connecting women in rural and underserved communities to specialized services.

Beyond scientific presentations, the meeting aims to encourage women and their families to recognize potential warning signs, seek medical attention promptly and prioritise preventive healthcare.

The organizers also intend to develop a declaration outlining commitments and recommendations to improve cardiovascular outcomes for women across Africa.

As preparations gather pace, the symposium is expected to provide a platform for medical professionals, policymakers and communities to strengthen cooperation and place women’s heart health more firmly on the continent’s public health agenda.