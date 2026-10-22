Eldoret activist arraigned for drug trafficking charges

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Activist Benson Juma Akumu before Eldoret Resident Magistrate Naima Chelagat Kirui. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

An Eldoret-based human rights activist has been arraigned in court to answer charges of drug trafficking.

Benson Juma Akumu appeared before Eldoret Resident Magistrate Naima Chelagat Kirui, where he denied two counts of trafficking narcotic drugs and an alternative charge of resisting arrest.

Akumu is accused of trafficking 56 rolls of cannabis valued at Sh2,800 and 52 grammes of heroin worth Sh15,600, allegedly on October 18, 2026, at Eldoret Central Police Station in Uasin Gishu County.

The drugs were allegedly found in his possession when police officers searched him at the station.

According to the prosecution, Akumu was also accused of resisting arrest by Police Constable Collins Rono and his colleague Walter Tekei by allegedly grabbing the station's grills as the officers performed their duties.

The court heard that the activist had gone to the police station following a distress call from a suspect in custody who had sought his assistance as a human rights defender.

Upon his arrival, two officers allegedly searched him and discovered the substances, leading to his arrest and detention.

Through his lawyer, Anthony Awando Ogutu, Akumu asked the court to grant him reasonable bond or cash bail, arguing that he was not a flight risk and would attend court whenever required.

The lawyer told the court that his client's place of residence was known and urged the magistrate to consider his family responsibilities.

Akumu, however, insisted that the charges had been fabricated to punish him for speaking out against alleged police injustices.

He claimed to have a strained relationship with the officer commanding Eldoret Police Station, James Lenaso, whom he accused of orchestrating his arrest and planting the alleged drugs on him to silence his human rights work.

There was a brief exchange in court when Akumu sought permission to address the magistrate separately after his lawyer had made submissions.

The magistrate questioned why he wanted to speak after his advocate had already presented his case, but allowed him to explain his concerns.

Akumu also expressed fear for his safety if he was detained at the same police station, alleging that the OCS had incited inmates against him.

“I kindly request you to grant me reasonable cash bail so that I do not spend another night at the police station due to threats to my life from inmates who have been incited by the OCS to deal with me,” he told the court.

He claimed that he had experienced difficulties during his brief stay at the station and feared further victimisation.

The prosecution did not oppose his release on bond or cash bail, telling the court that it had no record of previous criminal cases against him.

In her ruling, Ms Kirui ordered Akumu to be released on a bond of Sh1.1 million or cash bail of Sh800,000. She further directed that he remain in remand for two weeks if he failed to meet either condition.

“The accused person is hereby freed on a Sh1.1 million bond or upon depositing cash bail of Sh800,000, or spend two weeks in GK remand,” the magistrate ruled.

The case will be mentioned on November 5, 2026.