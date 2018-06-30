TV hosts suspended for racist gestures
Two hosts from a Spanish-language morning show in the US have reportedly been suspended for racist gestures while celebrating Mexico's progression to the knockout stages.
'Chef James' Tahhan and Janice Bencosme of Telemundo TV made the slit-eye gestures during the Un Nuevo Dia show and have now been suspended. Telemundo issued a statement said: “Our company takes this type of inappropriate behavior very seriously as it is contrary to our values and standards.”
NEW: Telemundo has suspended hosts James Tahhan and Janice Bencosme after the pair made racist slant eye gestures while celebrating the South Korean World Cup soccer team
Here's the videohttps://t.co/Zj8QmnMk6Z pic.twitter.com/apLpZxQdvW — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) June 28, 2018
Last week Mexico’s soccer federation was fined US$10,000 for “discriminatory and offensive” homophobic chants during their opening win against Germany.
[Robin Toskin]
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
LATEST STORIES
Africa’s ‘step back’ in worst World Cup outing
Lack of mental strength cost Senegal last 16 spot: Senegal punished just as other reps for lacking in mental resources
Tunisia: Back keeper wins Man of the Match
Woman dies after World Cup goal celebration
Fellaini signs new United contract to end speculation over future
Lack of mental strength cost Senegal last 16 spot: Senegal punished just as other reps for lacking in mental resources
- Batshuayi suffered a hilariously awkward moment after Januzaj scored against EnglandWorld Cup 2018 12 hours ago
- Salah: 'I'll be ready for World Cup in Russia'World Cup 2018 3 weeks ago
- Africa’s ‘step back’ in worst World Cup outingWorld Cup 2018 28 minutes ago
- Inter-Continental Cup: Harambee Stars take on New Zealand in openerFootball 4 weeks ago
- TV hosts suspended for racist gesturesWorld Cup 2018 42 minutes ago
- Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 to win Champions League for third time in a row Football 1 month ago