TV hosts suspended for racist gestures

By Robin Toskin in Moscow, Russia: Saturday, June 30th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018

Two hosts from a Spanish-language morning show in the US have reportedly been suspended for racist gestures while celebrating Mexico's progression to the knockout stages.

 'Chef James' Tahhan and Janice Bencosme of Telemundo TV made the slit-eye gestures during the Un Nuevo Dia show and have now been suspended. Telemundo issued a statement said: “Our company takes this type of inappropriate behavior very seriously as it is contrary to our values and standards.”

Last week Mexico’s soccer federation was fined US$10,000 for “discriminatory and offensive” homophobic chants during their opening win against Germany.

[Robin Toskin]

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Related Topics: Spanish-language Telemundo TV
LATEST STORIES
Africa’s ‘step back’ in worst World Cup outing
Africa’s ‘step back’ in worst World Cup outing
World Cup 2018 28 minutes ago
Lack of mental strength cost Senegal last 16 spot: Senegal punished just as other reps for lacking in mental resources
Lack of mental strength cost Senegal last 16 spot: Senegal punished just as other reps for lacking in mental resources
World Cup 2018 33 minutes ago
Tunisia: Back keeper wins Man of the Match
Tunisia: Back keeper wins Man of the Match
World Cup 2018 36 minutes ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Woman dies after World Cup goal celebration
Woman dies after World Cup goal celebration
World Cup 2018 2 hours ago
Fellaini signs new United contract to end speculation over future
Fellaini signs new United contract to end speculation over future
Football 5 hours ago
Lack of mental strength cost Senegal last 16 spot: Senegal punished just as other reps for lacking in mental resources
Lack of mental strength cost Senegal last 16 spot: Senegal punished just as other reps for lacking in mental resources
World Cup 2018 33 minutes ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES