TV hosts suspended for racist gestures

Two hosts from a Spanish-language morning show in the US have reportedly been suspended for racist gestures while celebrating Mexico's progression to the knockout stages.

'Chef James' Tahhan and Janice Bencosme of Telemundo TV made the slit-eye gestures during the Un Nuevo Dia show and have now been suspended. Telemundo issued a statement said: “Our company takes this type of inappropriate behavior very seriously as it is contrary to our values and standards.”

Last week Mexico’s soccer federation was fined US$10,000 for “discriminatory and offensive” homophobic chants during their opening win against Germany.

