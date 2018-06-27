Oldman Tabarez banks on ‘Garra Charrúa’
The sight of 71-year-old Uruguay Oscar Tabarez lumbering to his feet albeit in pain every time his team scores is a moving tale of the emotive game that is football.
The octogenarian is battling a rare, but serious autoimmune disorder referred to as Guillain-Barre Syndrome, which has left him having to coach on crutches.
According to www.healthline.com, Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a disorder in which the immune system attacks healthy nerve cells in one’s peripheral nervous system. “This leads to weakness, numbness, and tingling. It can eventually cause paralysis,” the health site notes.
Tabarez, however, is enjoying every moment at this 2018 edition of the Fifa World Cup.
Uruguay, winners of the Fifa World Cup in 1930 and 1950 beat Egypt 1-0, Saudi Arabia 1-0 and Russia 3-0 to seal their passage without conceding a goal.
Tabarez was diagnosed with the ailment in 2016 and reports indicate he has improved slightly.
The former teacher has been in charge of Uruguay since 2010 World Cup having previously also guided his country to the 1990 edition in Italy.
According to writer Clemente Lisi, Tabarez has managed to instill in his players a positive attitude embedded in what they call in Uruguay Garra Charrúa.
“Garra Charrúa, literally means “The Claw”. This characteristic brings to the forefront the mentality where Tabárez’s players believe they have greater fury and intensity compared to that of their opponents,” writes Lisi a philosophy he says predates him.
“He has brought both stability and a strong youth system to the team
