Big boys enjoy easy passage in SportPesa Shield last 16

77 Tuesday, June 26th 2018 at 00:32 GMT +3 | Tuesday, June 26th 2018 at 00:32 GMT +3 | Football By Rodgers Eshitemi:

AFC Leopards Ezekiel Odera with his colleague Mike celebrate a goal during KPL match against Wazito FC at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos County on Wednseday March 14, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

SportPesa Shield champions AFC Leopards have joined rivals Gor Mahia, Tusker, Ulinzi Stars and Kariobangi Sharks in the draw for the last 16 after seeing off lower-tier side Rainforest 4-0 at the weekend.

Sofapaka, Vihiga United and Posta Rangers are the other big guns that have made it to the next round of the domestic cup.

The eight SportPesa Premier League sides will find out on Thursday who they will face in the pre-quarterfinals stage.

“Just like any other tournament, we have already seen a lot of upsets and surprises in this year’s edition. Apart from a few teams failing to honour the matches, I think so far, the tournament has been successful,” Football Kenya Federation Communication and PR Manager, Barry Otieno told The Standard Sports.

Prolific striker Ezekiel Odera was the hero of the weekend in Naivasha, scoring a brace to keep Ingwe’s title defence hopes alive. Jafari Owiti and Raymond Omondi were also on target.

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia pumped five goals past Kenpoly last week as Ulinzi Stars were awarded a walk-over after their opponents Kakamega Homeboyz failed to show up at Afraha Stadium.

Tusker stunned Bandari 2-1 while last year’s finalists Kariobangi Sharks defeated Wazito 4-2 on post-match penalties.

