Kenyan boxer Agina still missing since Commonwealth Games in Australia two months ago
It has been two months and no one knows the whereabouts of Kenyan boxer Brian Agina who was among several athletes who disappeared at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.
Agina who lost to Pakistan’s Syed Muhammad Asif in the round of 16 of the competition, was reported missing after the end of the tournament.
Eight athletes from the Cameroonian delegation were the first to be reported missing and now the estimated number is between 20 and 100, including coaches and team officials from several African countries.
However, reports from Kenyan boxing field claims that Agina is seeking better environment in Australia. Although, Australia have threatened to deport the missing athletes after their entry visa expired in May, they can still seek asylum and stay on.
Refugee lawyers in Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra have told the media that they have been in touch with several missing athletes who have asked for help for visa applications.
