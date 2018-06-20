WWE Legend Vader Dies at 63

207 Wednesday, June 20th 2018 at 19:44 GMT +3 | Wednesday, June 20th 2018 at 19:44 GMT +3 | Sports By Game Yetu:

WWE and WCW legend Big Van Vader has died.

The wrestler whose real name was Leon White was 63 years old.

Vader's son posted the sad news to his father's Twitter account on Wednesday: [PHOTO: COURTESY]

The WWE legend has had a two-year battle with congestive heart failure.

Vader had undergone open-heart surgery back in March and seemed to be doing well - but his health took a turn for the worse and he wasn't able to recover. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

Vader's son went on to explain on social media how the WWE legend was diagnosed with a severe case of Pneumonia and how Vader fought extremely hard and was clinically making progress before he succumbed to heart complications.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.