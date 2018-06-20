WWE Legend Vader Dies at 63

By Game Yetu: Wednesday, June 20th 2018 at 19:44 GMT +3 | Sports

WWE and WCW legend Big Van Vader has died.

The wrestler whose real name was Leon White was 63 years old.

Vader's son posted the sad news to his father's Twitter account on Wednesday:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

The WWE legend has had a two-year battle with congestive heart failure.

Vader had undergone open-heart surgery back in March and seemed to be doing well - but his health took a turn for the worse and he wasn't able to recover. 

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Vader's son went on to explain on social media how the WWE legend was diagnosed with a severe case of Pneumonia and how Vader fought extremely hard and was clinically making progress before he succumbed to heart complications.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Related Topics: Vader WWE heart failure
LATEST STORIES
WWE Legend Vader Dies at 63
WWE Legend Vader Dies at 63
Sports 52 minutes ago
Bizarre rule that stops players from celebrating a goal
Bizarre rule that stops players from celebrating a goal
Football 1 hour ago
Ronaldo earns Portugal 1-0 win as Morocco's hopes end
Ronaldo earns Portugal 1-0 win as Morocco's hopes end
Football 3 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Sportpesa finally unveils the identity of 31milion mega jackpot winner
Sportpesa finally unveils the identity of 31milion mega jackpot winner
World Cup 2018 8 hours ago
Meet top footballers who proclaim God in the game
Meet top footballers who proclaim God in the game
Football 4 hours ago
Bizarre rule that stops players from celebrating a goal
Bizarre rule that stops players from celebrating a goal
Football 1 hour ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES