Class act as Senegal fans help clean up stadium after defeating Poland

Senegal beat Poland to give Africa first win [Photo: Courtesy]

Senegal made perfect use of Poland’s mistakes to win their World Cup Group H opener at Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia on Tuesday.

Brazilian-born Polish defender Thiago Cionek own goal from Idrissa Gueye’s strike gave Senegal the lead with the match’s first shot on target in the 37th minute.

The second goal came after Poland midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak played the ball back from inside the Senegal half which Mbaye Niang followed forcing Szczensy to leave the post to try and intercept but he was late and Niang slipped it passed him and scored into an empty net. Senegal players celebrates [Photo: Courtesy]

Poland’s 2-1 defeat to Senegal saw Cisse’s side become the first African team to secure a win at the 2018 World Cup.

However, what stunned social media was when the Senegal fans decided to clean their part of the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia.

This was a brilliant move from the Lions of Teranga fan’s after their players made the whole Africa proud.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Senegal fans decided to clean the Stadium after the match [Photo: Courtesy]

This was brilliant from the Senegal fans [Photo: Courtesy]

This man was picking up some litters in the stadium [Photo: Courtesy]

Lets keep it clean as we found it [Photo: Courtesy]

[ PHOTO : COURTESY ]