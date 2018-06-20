Kwale County dominate Coast Region games

Magdaline Ezna (Jersey number 3) of Shimba Hills in past action. [Gideon Maundu, Standard]

Kwale County’s dominance in Coast secondary schools Term Two games stood out as the contest ended at Kwale High School and Matuga Girls High School at the weekend.

They dominated most of the disciplines to secure places in the national championships set for Eldoret next month.

Kwale County topped the Coast rankings with 132 points, Taita Taveta settling for runner up with 110 points.

Kilifi scooped 102 points for third spot as Mombasa amassed 73 points for the fourth position. Tana River and Lamu tied on 23 points.

Kwale County won the boys’ under 19 Shimba Hills, who dethroned immediate former champions Ramisi 2-0 in the final. In girls’ under 19, Kwale Girls High School beat former national champions St Johns Kaloleni 2-0 in the final.

In boys’ under 16 football, Kinondo silenced Mkongani 1-0 in an all Kwale County final. In girls’ under 16 football, Waa Girls avenged their senior defeat to beat Kwale Girls 1-0 in the final.

In boys’ volleyball, Shimoni dismissed Mwaluphamba 3-2 in an all Kwale County final affair while St Johns Kaloleni of Kilifi County dismissed Kwale Girls 3-0 in the girls’ volleyball final.

In netball, Kaya Tiwi School of Kwale County lived up to their expectations to retain the title for the fourth year running after beating Mwakitawa of Taita Taveta 51-15 in the final.

In rugby, Kwale High thrashed Kaya Tiwi School 15-0 in another Kwale County final.

In heptathlon, Taita Taveta shone with 9,488 points with Kilifi and Kwale following with 9,149 and 7,517 points in that order.

In decathlon, Kwale topped with 16,676 points while Kilifi and Taita Taveta followed with 15,258 and 14,657 points respectively.

In cross country, Taita Taveta defended the boys’ title with 16 points while Kwale and Kilifi followed with 31 and 42 points respectively. In girls, Taita Taveta retained the title with 10 points.

In table tennis, Taita Taveta won the overall title with 30 points and went ahead to win lawn tennis overall title. Kwale County won the overall badminton title.