Senegal punish Polish errors to win 2-1 in Group H

M'Baye Niang (Senegal) seizes on the loose ball after a huge error from Wojciech Szczesny and finds the back of the net from inside the box

Senegal went joint top of Group H with Japan after edging Poland 2-0 at the Spartak Stadium, Moscow.

An own goal by Thiago Cionek and a defensive mix up that allowed Mbaye Niang through was enough to silence the Poles.

Poland pulled a goal back late on via Grzegorz Krychowiak’s powerful header. Senegal held on as Poland attempted a grand-stand finish to register a first victory by an African team at this tournament.

With Japan beating 10-man Colombia 2-1 in the other group game, Senegal top the group on goal-difference and will fancy their chances to progress.

The Teranga Lions were returning to the Fifa World Cup finals for the first time in 16 years and did not look overawed.

Now coached by Aliou Cisse, the man who captained Senegal to the shock victory of then reigning champions France in 2002, the Terenga Lions toyed with the Poles led by Bayern Munich star striker Robert Lewandowski before pawing to devastating effect.

Senegal took the lead in the 39th minute via Thiago Cionek’s own-goal. Liverpool striker Sadio Mane picked out Idrissa Gueye at centre of the 18-yard box and when the Everton man pulled the trigger, Cionek inadvertently guided the ball past hapless goalkeeper Wojciech Tomasz Szcz?sny for the opener.

Senegal doubled Poland’s misery courtesy of an atrocious mistake by Krychowiak.

The West Brom midfielder attempted a long back pass from almost 50-yards out only for Niang to fasten on the ball before rounding an advancing Szczesny and walk the ball into an empty net. Senegal fans making their way to Spartak Stadium

The Spartak Stadium was packed to the rafters with mostly Polish fans, who made the relatively shortest trip of 4,961km to Russia.

After several interchanges, as each side seized up the other Senegal made the first forays when Youssouf Sabaly intercepted a ball and ran at the Polish defence.

However, Mbaye Niang who plays for Torino made a mess of it.

Senegal piled the pressure but Poland easily dealt with the threat before launching their attack as Jacek Grosicki saw his diving header go over.

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski picked up the cue with and a turn and shoot attempt but the effort went wide.

Senegal however, took control of matters dictating the pace of the game until Mane conjured up a piece of awareness when he held up the ball from Niang until Gueye arrived in space.

In resumption, Lewandowski won the ball on the halfway line and wheeled forward only to be brought down by Salif Sane on the edge of the Senegal penalty area.

Goalkeeper Khadim N’Diaye parried to safety the resultant free-kick by Lewandowski.

Poland’s best chance to pull back a goal came in the 56th minute, but Borussia Dortmund’s Lukasz Piszczek side-footed the ball agonizingly wide of the upright from four yards.