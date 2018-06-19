PHOTOS: South Korea training tracksuit causes stir at World Cup
By Robert Nyanja:
349Tuesday, June 19th 2018 at 09:30 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
When teams launched their World Cup jerseys, all the talk was about the Nigeria’s kits. Their flashy tracksuits left the other teams in the tournament in their wake.
However, South Korea went under the radar where kits are concerned but shocked the football world when they donned a brilliant training kits ahead of their World Cup opener with Sweden on Monday.
