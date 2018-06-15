Seven Sporting Lisbon players terminate contracts to spark mad transfer scramble across Europe
Seven Sporting Lisbon players have been successful in their attempts to terminate their own contracts, according to BBC Sport.
The Portuguese Players' Union have stated that the players - including four of Portugal's World Cup squad - cited "just cause" as a reason for the termination, after a group of 50 masked fans attacked players and staff in May following the club's failure to qualify for the Champions League.
Club president Bruno de Carvalho also threatened to suspend the entire squad after they lost to Atletico Madrid in the Europa League.
Rui Patricio, William Carvalho, Gelson Martins and Bruno Fernandes - who are all with Portugal in Russia - are all now available on free transfers, as are Ruben Ribeiro, Bas Dost and Daniel Podence.
At the time of the attack, in which Dost was injured, goalkeeper Patricio said: "I was the victim of physical and psychological violence, so in order to preserve my personal and professional dignity, I wish to end the contract that ties me to Sporting.”
Several of the players could now be coming to the Premier League after the World Cup.
Stopper Patricio has been heavily linked with Wolves, midfielder William Carvalho was believed to be close to joining West Ham last season and winger Martins has been watched by both Arsenal and Liverpool, who are also thought to be watching Fernandes.
