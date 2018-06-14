Three-day national league shifts to Nairobi

Isack Meja (in red, right) of KDF trade punches with Kevin Akoko (in blue, left) of Kisumu in their bantam weight category during the Boxing Association of Kenya 5th leg of the Sportpesa sponsored National Boxing League at Uwanja wa Mbuzi in Kongowea within Mombasa County, November 10, 2017. Meja won the bout. [PHOTO BY GIDEON MAUNDU/STANDARD].

The first leg of the National Boxing League that was scheduled for Madison Square Garden in Nakuru next week, has been shifted to Nairobi, with Nairobi County Senator Johnson Sakaja promising to sponsor the tournament.

The three-day competition will begin on Thursday to Saturday at the Kaloleni Social Hall.

Boxing Association of Kenya President John Kameta said they shifted the event after Sakaja offered to come on board.

“It was only prudent to move the tournament to Nairobi because of the sponsor, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja,” Kameta told Standard Sports.

Without releasing finer details of the sponsorship, Kameta said Sakaja will foot accommodation and meals expenses for referees and judges as well as transport expenses for all teams that will take part in the three-day event.

Kameta urged teams to take note of the changes. 16 teams are expected to take part in the tournament as battle to select a provisional squad to different international assignments begins.

They are led by defending champions Kenya Defence Forces and former champions Kenya Police.

Others are Kenya Prisons, Kenyatta National Hospital, Dallas Muthurwa, Coast Combined and Githurai 44 Soweto.