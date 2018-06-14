Gor make light work of Wazito as Leopards scratch a winst

207 Thursday, June 14th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Thursday, June 14th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Football By The Standard:

AFC Leopards' Aziz Odenyi (left) and Rogers Aloro of Sofapaka FC during KPL match at Kenyatta Stadium Machakos County on Wednesday June 13, 2018. AFC beat Sofapaka 1-0 in the second half. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Boniface Omondi scored a brace as champions Gor Mahia thrashed Wazito 4-0 to open a five-point gap at the top of the SportPesa Premier League as AFC Leopards stunned Sofapaka 1-0 at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos, yesterday.

Brian Marita was the hero for Leopards, scoring an 84th minute wonder goal to end Batoto Ba Mungu’s five-game unbeaten run.

Leading goal scorer Elvis Rupia continued with his impressive form, but his 15th goal of the season could not help Nzoia Sugar as they lost 2-1 to Kariobangi Sharks at Camp Toyoyo. Kakamega Homeboyz forced 10-man Ulinzi Stars to a 1-1 draw in Nakuru.

In Kisumu, prolific Meddie Kagere put Gor ahead in the third minute when he soared high to head home Innocent Wafula’s delivery, easily starting off their light work of Wazito.

Omondi then shrugged off a challenge from Isaac Otieno to double the lead on the hour mark before Francis Kahaata latched onto Wafula’s cross in the 54th minute to make it 3-0.

The former Nzoia Sugar winger put the final nail on Wazito’s coffin in injury time to take the record Kenyan champions’ points tally to 37 with four games in hand.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

But Sofapaka will have themselves to blame after wasting a host of chances against AFC Leopards in Machakos. Stephen Waruru and Umaru Kasumba were the major victims.

Batoto Ba Mungu were punished deep into the game by Marita’s brilliant strike.

At Camp Toyoyo, Sharks needed a 67th minute Brian Otieno’s own goal to silence the visiting Nzoia Sugar.

The millers had taken the lead through Rupia’s effort a few minutes into the second half before new signing George Abege drew level on the hour mark.

Sharks were then gifted the winning goal when a defensive mix-up saw Otieno score into his own net, seven minutes after the equaliser.