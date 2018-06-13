North America win bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup beating African contender Morocco in the process

By Japheth Ogila: Wednesday, June 13th 2018 at 15:18 GMT +3 | Football
FIFA President Gianni Infantino addressing Congress during the voting. [Photo/Courtesy]

A joint bid by North American countries comprising USA, Mexico and Canada has won the rights to host the 2026 Fifa World Cup tournament.

The three countries saw off a bid from Morocco, a North African countries was their only rival in the bid. North American bid won the rights by majority votes after a lengthy 50-minute session, in which groups from various bidding parties presented their portfolios validating their capabilities to host the tournament.

Despite owning up to having no facilities in place in form of infrastructure to support the tournament, Mooroccan team sold their bid on the premise that the country is willing to prepare everything as required by Fifa in time.

North American countries however staged strong arguments by pointing to their varied cultures, hospitality and thriving cities with already equipped sporting facilities.

Canada for instance pointed to cities like Toronto, Edmonton and Montreal, which will now get the chance to host the global tournament.

USA on the other hand will receive a giant share of fixtures based on its larger size, as Canada comes second and Mexico coming third. It will be the first ever World Cup that will bring together 48 teams hence the need for more facilities and proper management.

Meanwhile Fifa fraternity also voted to maintain the headquarters of the soccer governing body at Zurich in  Switzerland.

Fifa convened a congress in Moscow to vote and select the 2026 tournament host as last preparations are made for the 2018 Russia World Cup kick off scheduled for June 14.

More to follow…

