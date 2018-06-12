Super Eagles of Nigeria has the youngest team at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Super Eagles have the least average age- Youngsters in the Nigerian team include Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi, 22, Benfica’s Tyronne Ebuehi 21, Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho, 21 and goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, 19.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have paraded the youngest players of all the teams competing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The 23-man squad have an average age of 25.3 years followed by Germany with an average age of 25.7 years.

However, it is astonishing to know that Nigeria’s Francis Uzoho is the youngest player at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Francis Odinaka Uzoho- Nigerian goalkeeper

But who is Francis Uzoho?

Francis Odinaka Uzoho is a Nigerian goalkeeper who plays for Spanish club Deportivo de La Coruña.

He started his football career as a forward in a Qatari football academy before being converted to a goalkeeper at the age of 11/12.

At the age of 14, Uzoho was part of the team that won the 2013 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

When 18-year-old Francis Uzoho made his debut for Deportivo La Coruna against Eibar on 15 October 2017, becoming the youngest foreign goalkeeper in the Spanish First Division.

He was born on 28th October 1998.

