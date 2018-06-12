Who will stop Laiser Hill? Cheptil seek to retain the girls volleyball title

Laiser Hill's Gregory Simiyu (centre) is tackled by Brian Kubal (left) and Derek Ashiundu of Kakamega High School in their final match during Kenya Secondary Schools Term 1 games at Nairobi School on Saturday, April 15, 2017. [PHOTO: JONAH ONYANGO/STANDARD]

Former boys’ football and rugby 7s champions eye tickets to national games as Rift Valley Region Term Two Games begin.

Kajiado County sports powerhouse Laiser Hill launch their return to the nationals campaign today as the Rift Valley Region Term Two Games begin at Hill School, Eldoret.

Having missed out on last year’s championships, the 2016 national boys’ Under-19 football and rugby Sevens champions will be hoping to secure their slots at next month’s national showdown to be staged at the same venue.

Last year Laiser Hill failed to make it to the nationals after falling to St Anthony’s Boys Kitale 4-5 in post-match penalties relinquishing their crown which was later won by Upper Hill in Nyeri.

However, this year they are determined to overcome the Rift Valley snag and return to the national extravaganza where they target a ticket to Rwanda for the East Africa Games.

Laiser Hill have had a good run from the zonal level and remain unbeaten as they begin their quest for the regional title. However, they face an uphill task as they take on their compatriots from 13 other counties with St Anthony’s being a major threat to their ambitions. Laiser Hill coach Anthony Kirimi is confident that his boys are ready for the challenge.

“We have been on a steady journey from the zonal level and improved with every match. The boys played well at the county games and we intent to build on that and keeping improving,” Kirimi said.

He added that after being locked out of the nationals last year his boys are will to fight so they can secure their place at this year’s games.

“We came close last year but failed to make it even after the boys had given their all. A match decided on penalties is anyone’s game and that is how they lost. However, they are determined to make this year’s opportunity count and are all focused on playing at this year’s nationals.”

Last year’s East Africa rugby 15s most valuable player Clinton Kioko will lead his side’s redemption mission in rugby 7s after they failed to excel in the longer version of the game.

Laiser Hill who won the 2017 rugby 15s East Africa title relinquished their crown after going down 3-0 to stubborn Menengai High School in the semi-finals of the Rift Valley Term One Games.

Laiser Hill are hoping to repeat their 2016 exploits that saw them win the national rugby 7s title after surrendering the national and East Africa rugby 15s titles they had won in 2015. Kioko said that they were focused on performing well at the regional games so they can earn their place at the nationals.

“We want to play at the nationals but we are now focused on the regional games. We have been training intensely since bowing out of the 15s challenge because we want to redeem ourselves,” Kioko said.

He added that just as it was tough in Term One games they expect stiff competition and they have to be at their best so as to achieve their objectives.

In volleyball, Cheptil will be seeking to retain their girls’ title so they can qualify for the national games where they are determined to improve on last year’s second place finish.

