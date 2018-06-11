Tennis: Kisumu Girls through to Nyanza Games

Tennis By Game Yetu:

KisumuGirls tennis players. [Standard Sports]

Six Kisumu Girls High School sailed through to the next week’s Nyanza Region Secondary Schools Term 2 games set to serve off at Cardinal Otunga Boys in Kisii County.

The just concluded Kisumu County games saw Kisumu Girl’s tennis star Chelsea Brandy lifting the girls singles title after a 6-3 win over her schoolmate Cynthia Angela. On her way to the finals, Brandy thrashed Laura Cotti 4-2 while Angela beat Jodecy Muga 4-0.

In Boys singles, former Sadili East Africa U12 Champion, Ricky Omondi, of Kisumu Boys High School thrashed George Oliver of Magadi Secondary School 6-1.

In semis, Omondi who is a product of Victoria Tennis Academy beat Allan Mukabane of Nyabondo Boys High School with a 4-0 win as Oliver overcoming Bonface Otieno of Nyabondo Boys High School won 4-0.

Trophies were donated by Victoria Sports in partnership with Kenya Counties Tennis. [Standard Sports]

